NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.7 %
NBY stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.73.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.