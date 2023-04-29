NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.7 %

NBY stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.73.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

