NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NOW Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.
About NOW
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.