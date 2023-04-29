NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NOW by 226.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $2,365,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth $2,537,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

