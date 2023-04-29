NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

NS stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. The company had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 157,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

