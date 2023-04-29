Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Shares Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 10,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

