Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Shares Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 10,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
