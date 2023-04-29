Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 632,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,199.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 257,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 256,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

