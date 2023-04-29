nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

nVent Electric Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NVT traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $41.93. 2,295,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $65,666,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

