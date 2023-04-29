NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $280,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,996,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $285,855,000 after purchasing an additional 215,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,628,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,085,000 after purchasing an additional 499,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

