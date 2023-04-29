Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 417,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,920. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 472.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,504.13%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

