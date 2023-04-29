Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

