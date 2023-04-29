OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.63.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OceanaGold

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCANF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

