Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 25th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Oconee Federal Financial Trading Up 3.2 %
OFED opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 23.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.