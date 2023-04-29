OKB (OKB) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $47.74 or 0.00162458 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and approximately $5.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

