Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
ONPH stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 68,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,469. Oncology Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About Oncology Pharma
