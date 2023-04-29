Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

ONPH stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 68,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,469. Oncology Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

