Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Ondas Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ondas by 1,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ondas by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 230,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

