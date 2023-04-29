Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Ondas Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Ondas stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
In other news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.
