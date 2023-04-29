ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 2.0 %
ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $249.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
