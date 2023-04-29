ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 2.0 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $249.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.