One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 207,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,413. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

