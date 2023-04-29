Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.49. 4,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

