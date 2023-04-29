Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.