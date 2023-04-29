Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,557,821.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,557,821.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
