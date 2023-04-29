Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $13.72 Million Investment in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $438,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

