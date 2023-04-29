Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

