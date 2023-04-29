Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

