Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,265 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.