Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

