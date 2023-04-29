Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.83. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $44.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.38 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,651.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,563.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,071.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

