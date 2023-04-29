Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Opsens Stock Performance

Shares of OPSSF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

See Also

