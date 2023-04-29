OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 2.4%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 183,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 88,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.12 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.21.

About OptiBiotix Health

(Get Rating)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.