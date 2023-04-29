Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $77.95 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.06 or 0.99994290 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

