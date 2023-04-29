O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $950.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $913.50.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $917.31 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $922.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $827.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.