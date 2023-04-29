O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2023 guidance to $36.50-$37.00 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

ORLY traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $917.31. The company had a trading volume of 355,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $922.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $852.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.50.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $568,266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

