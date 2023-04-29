Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.35, but opened at $81.01. Oshkosh shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 167,022 shares.

The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

