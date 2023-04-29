Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 823,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,937. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

