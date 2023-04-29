Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5441 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Several research firms recently commented on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

