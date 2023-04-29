Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

OXBDF opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

