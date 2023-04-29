Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
OXBDF opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.
About Oxford Biomedica
