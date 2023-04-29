PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after buying an additional 2,245,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 3,184,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

