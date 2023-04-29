Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $411.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

