Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

IR stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.