Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

