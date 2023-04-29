Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $305.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

