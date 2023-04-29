Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $233.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

