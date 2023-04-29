Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 158,519 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

