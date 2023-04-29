Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $964,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

