Pareto Securities Upgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

