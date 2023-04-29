Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

