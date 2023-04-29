Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CASH stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

