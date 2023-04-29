Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Paychex has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 68.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Paychex Stock Up 1.9 %

PAYX opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

