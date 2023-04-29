PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

