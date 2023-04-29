PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at $401,513.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haeyoung Cho bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,305 shares of company stock worth $388,153 over the last three months. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

