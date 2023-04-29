Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Down 3.5%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.83 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.31). 4,463,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 610,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.75. The firm has a market cap of £84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

