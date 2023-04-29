Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 3,711,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

